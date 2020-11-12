Menu
William Collins
1953 - 2020
BORN
May 13, 1953
DIED
November 9, 2020
William Collins's passing at the age of 67 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mayes Mortuary in Morristown, TN .

Published by Mayes Mortuary on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Mayes Mortuary
