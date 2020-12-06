Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Covert
1960 - 2020
BORN
October 11, 1960
DIED
December 4, 2020
William Covert's passing at the age of 60 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
West Union Cemetery
St Rt 125, West Union, Ohio 45693
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.