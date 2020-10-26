William "Bill" Crum passed away peacefully in the arms of his devoted wife and best friend of 37 years. Bill was born in Detroit, MI, but spent his early years in Chatham, Ontario, Canada. One of his fondest childhood memories were when his "Grandma and Grandpa Zerga" would pick him up and head to their cabin on Mackinac Island. It was there he would fish in his small boat all day, but never putting bait on the hook! In his late teen years, Bill set out on a cargo ship "adventure" to Australia. That experience prompted him to enlist in the United States Navy. After serving five years in the Navy he transferred to the United States Air Force where he retired; proudly serving 20 years. His military career included four tours during the Vietnam War. After retiring from the armed forces, Bill went on to a 22 year career in Civil Service.



In 1983, Bill married his soulmate, Patricia Mulstay. Bill and Pat enjoyed years of traveling with family and friends, both within the United States and abroad. They eventually found their favorite vacationing "home" at Sandals Montego Bay, Jamaica. Bill's favorite things in life included golf, reading, hockey, Sunday's by the pool, and favorite spaghetti nights with his Utah family.



He is survived by his loving wife Pat "Pa-tee"; daughter Lori Crum O'Connor (Tom); son David Crum; Karen Brodie, mother of his two youngest grandchildren; niece Sydney Sampsell; sister Beth Taylor; brother Chuck Morrison; sister-in-laws Kathy Patton (Pat) and Theresa DiGioia (Dan), five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many fun loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, William Crum, Delores Morrison and his sisters , Sharon Moore and Marsha Sampsell.



Special thanks to Intermountain Homecare and Hospice, Bill's Primary care physician and his Cardiologist for their devotion to his healthcare.



"Bill , I will sorely miss you, you were my entire life and will love you through eternity."



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Wednesday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.

