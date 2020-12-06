Menu
William Davenport
1954 - 2020
BORN
February 25, 1954
DIED
December 2, 2020
William Davenport's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Freck Funeral Chapel website.

Published by Freck Funeral Chapel on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon, OH 43616
Dec
7
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon, OH 43616
