William Davis's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, July 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home - YOUNGSTOWN in Youngstown, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home - YOUNGSTOWN website.
Published by Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home - YOUNGSTOWN on Dec. 5, 2020.
