Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Davis
1925 - 2020
BORN
December 24, 1925
DIED
July 27, 2020
ABOUT
East High School
US Army
William Davis's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, July 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home - YOUNGSTOWN in Youngstown, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home - YOUNGSTOWN website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home - YOUNGSTOWN on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home - YOUNGSTOWN
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.