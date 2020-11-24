Menu
William Deem
1953 - 2020
BORN
February 24, 1953
DIED
November 18, 2020
William Deem's passing at the age of 67 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bocken Funeral Home, Inc. in Hammond, IN .

Published by Bocken Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323
Nov
22
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
It is my good fortune to include Billy as a friend for a very long time. He was kind, humorous, and had a sharing heart. I'm so sorry for your loss, Billy will be missed by many who had the pleasure to have known him. May he rest in peace for eternity.
Ron Milan
November 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing. Shared fun times with him and his family during Little League years. Sincerest condolences to his family and friends.
Mr & Mrs Ermilo Ducret Sr.
November 21, 2020