William Dietz
1929 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1929
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity Lutheran Church
William Dietz's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd. in Harvard, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Live Streamed on Trinity Lutheran Church, Harvard, IL Facebook page.
Trinity Lutheran Church, Harvard,
Funeral services provided by:
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
December 5, 2020