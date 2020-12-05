Menu
William Douglas
1957 - 2020
BORN
August 5, 1957
DIED
November 30, 2020
William Douglas's passing at the age of 63 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Spry Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville in Huntsville, AL .

Published by Spry Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Spry Funeral Home of Huntsville
2411 Memorial Parkway NW, Huntsville, Alabama 35810
Funeral services provided by:
Spry Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville
