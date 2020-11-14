Menu
William Eccli
1932 - 2020
BORN
May 10, 1932
DIED
September 29, 2020
ABOUT
National Guard
salvation army
William Eccli's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brooks Cremation and Funeral Service in Fort Lauderdale, FL .

Published by Brooks Cremation and Funeral Service on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
