William Elias
1968 - 2020
BORN
June 13, 1968
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Chicago Bears
William Elias's passing at the age of 52 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winterrowd Funeral Home in Streator, IL .

Published by Winterrowd Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Winterrowd Funeral Home
Thinking of you with heartfelt sympathy at this very difficult time.
sandi schellhase
November 25, 2020