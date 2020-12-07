Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Feldhacker
1948 - 2020
BORN
April 19, 1948
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
U.S. Army
William Feldhacker's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Porter Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Porter Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden
712 10th Street, Hawarden, Iowa
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
2:30p.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hawarden
1121 Avenue L, Hawarden, Iowa
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
2:30p.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
, Hawarden, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Porter Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Michelle, I'm so sorry to hear about your Dad. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. Hope you are doing ok.
Sue Levay
December 4, 2020