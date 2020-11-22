Menu
William Foster
1930 - 2020
BORN
March 28, 1930
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
William Foster's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Loran Fawcett Chapel - NEODESHA in Neodesha, KS .

Published by Loran Fawcett Chapel - NEODESHA on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
801 N. 8th, Neodesha, Kansas 66757
Funeral services provided by:
Loran Fawcett Chapel - NEODESHA
