William Fox
1942 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1942
DIED
November 16, 2020
William Fox's passing at the age of 78 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home in Lindsay, CA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home website.

Published by Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Lindsay Cemetery
639 S. Foothill Ave., Lindsay, California 93247
Funeral services provided by:
Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
