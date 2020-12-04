Menu
William Frisby
1929 - 2020
BORN
August 30, 1929
DIED
December 2, 2020
William Frisby's passing at the age of 91 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wright Funeral & Cremation Services in Coatesville, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wright Funeral & Cremation Services website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral & Cremation Services
