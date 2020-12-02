Menu
William Gallagher
1989 - 2020
BORN
October 19, 1989
DIED
November 25, 2020
William Gallagher's passing at the age of 31 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Long Beach, MS .

Published by Riemann Family Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Dec
4
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Dec
4
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Old Delisle Cemetery
25337 Notre Dame Ave., Pass Christian, Mississippi
Riemann Family Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Laura Tobin
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
December 2, 2020