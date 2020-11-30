Menu
William Gay
1934 - 2020
BORN
January 30, 1934
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Michael J. Fox Foundation
William Gay's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wilson Memorial Service in Wilson, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wilson Memorial Service website.

Published by Wilson Memorial Service on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Drive N, Wilson, North Carolina 27896
Funeral services provided by:
