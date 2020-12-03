William E. Gipson passed November 23, 2020. He was born June 10, 1984 in Ogden, Utah to Kelly E. Gipson and Karol Jean Fowers Gipson. He graduated from Bountiful High School.



He worked full time at Orbit Irrigation. William was an avid Utah Jazz and Dallas Cowboys fan, but above all he loved cars. He was so proud of his bright blue race car "Baby".



William had a gentle heart and loved children and animals and knew how to make them feel important. He was a friend to all and will be dearly missed by many.



He is survived by his father Kelly; grandmother, Patricia Fowers and sister Amanda Gipson. He was preceded in death by his mother Karol and grandparents.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to Myers Mortuary in Ogden to help with funeral expenses.



Service Information Coming Soon: Services will be held at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden UT and will be live streamed on William's Obituary Page.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.