William Greathouse
1959 - 2020
BORN
July 2, 1959
DIED
November 14, 2020
William Greathouse's passing at the age of 61 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gaines Funeral Home in Maple Heights, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gaines Funeral Home website.

Published by Gaines Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gaines Funeral Home
5386 Lee Road, Maple Heights, Ohio 44137
Nov
28
Wake
10:00a.m.
Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church
8804 Buckeye Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44104
Nov
28
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church
8804 Buckeye Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44104
Nov
28
Interment
12:15p.m.
Cleveland Memorial Gardens
4324 Green Road, Highland Hills, Ohio 44128
