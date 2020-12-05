Menu
William Harris
1956 - 2020
BORN
September 17, 1956
DIED
July 15, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
William Harris's passing at the age of 63 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc. in Summerville, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home
113 Bryan St, Summerville, South Carolina 29483
Jul
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Beaufort National Cemetery
1601 Boundary St, Beaufort, SC 29902-3947, Beaufort, South Carolina 29902
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
