William Hartshorn
1943 - 2020
BORN
March 20, 1943
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Dunmore High School
Pennsylvania National Guard
Piaa
United States Army
William Hartshorn's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home in Dunmore, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home website.

Published by Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Smith Street,, Dunmore, Pennsylvania
GUEST BOOK
please accept my most sincere condolences
joe pivovarnik
November 25, 2020
Mrs. Hartshorn And Family:

Our sincere condolences on the passing of Bill. Having had the opportunity to serve with him in the Guard for many years along with competing against him as an athlete, he excelled in both. A great man and friend he will be in our prayers.

Col. Gene Klimash (R) and Pat
November 24, 2020
My condolences to the Hartshorn family. I had the pleasure of working with Bill during my time in the National Guard. Bill was my section leader in the Battalion's S-3 section. I also knew Bill from the local sports in our area. He was a good friend and always had time to talk when we seen each other. My thoughts and prayers will be with your family at this difficult time. God speed my friend, Rest in Peace....
Jack Judge
November 24, 2020
Maryann and family,I'm so sorry for your loss. Bill was a great person,cherish all your memories. Your friend Jackie RN
Jackie
Friend
November 23, 2020
Billy Jr. So sorry for your loss. Its been a long time since I seen you and even longer your dad. The man I remember was a kind man that loved his family. A God fearing man and a devoted catholic man. David Kaczmarek....
David Kaczmarek
November 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Bill and the entire Hartshorn family.
Steve Mahoney
November 23, 2020
Scott, Ann, and family, we are sending you our sympathy and will keep you in our prayers. God bless.
-Ed & Kathleen Madzin
Kathleen Madzin
November 23, 2020
Carol and I would like to offer our condolences for Bill's passing. It was a pleasure to know and work with him.
Sincerely,
Bob McNamara
November 23, 2020
Mrs Hartshorn, Billy , Todd , Scott and family,
I am very sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed Mr Hartshorn's company and my time spent with him.
My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
RIP
Jeff Sileo
November 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Paul and Debbie Taylor
November 23, 2020
Mrs Hartshorn, Billy , Todd , and Scott and you all your families as well.

Very sorry for your loss , He was a great msn whom helped out countless people through his work with the military and also as an official. He will be missed. God Bless. Joey Lalli Jr
Joe Lalli
November 23, 2020