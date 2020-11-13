Menu
William Headlee
1930 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1930
DIED
January 1, 2020
William Headlee's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frasier-Shepardson Funeral Home, Inc. in Syracuse, NY .

Published by Frasier-Shepardson Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Frasier-Shepardson Funeral Home, Inc.
