William Henry Kennedy



1926 ~ 2020







William Henry Kennedy, 93, passed away on June 24, 2020 from complications of Covid-19 and age. He was born in Birmingham, AL to Dr. Hughes and Leona Pipes Kennedy, Jr., and was raised with his older brother, Hughes III and younger sister, Jeanette. During WWII he served in the navy as a signalman on a sub chaser in the Pacific. He attended Washington & Lee University, where he affiliated with Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and learned the value of a good social life. He later earned his degree at Weber State University.



Bill married Lorna Craddock, whom he met while they both were living in San Francisco and adored throughout his life, in Ogden on May 13, 1952; they were later sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.



Willy Lump Lump, as he was known to those who loved him, was a life-long and dedicated (to say nothing of enthusiastic) fan of Alabama football (Roll Tide!), often telling the story of having Bear Bryant as his camp counselor at summer camp. He loved almost nothing better than a good meal, and knew how to let you know if he was ready for one! Bill was an accomplished tennis player and was proud to be the first member of the Mt. Eyrie Racquet Club in Ogden. He loved spending time at the cabin in Island Park, ID, and their many trips to Capitol Reef. He was an excellent bridge player and loved his regular game with the Wild Bunch. He devoted time and effort to the Ogden Symphony Guild, the Eccles Art Center, Union Station, and, in earlier years, to the Boy Scouts and Phi Gamma Delta. He worked as a building contractor in Ogden, and as part of Kennedy and Garner Construction, built several homes in Ogden. He was a skilled carpenter, who made some wonderful toys for his grandchildren. He served many happy years as a contract negotiator at Hill Air Force Base, serving three years with Lorna in Frankfurt, Germany.



Bill was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and served a mission with Lorna at the LDS Conference Center in Salt Lake City. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and very unique – and often heard – laugh.



Dementia/Alzheimer's took many things from Bill over the last few years, but never altered the way he continually showed his love for his beautiful wife. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lorna, Salt Lake City; four children, Kathy Reese (Neil), Salt Lake City; Crad, (Francine Funk), Providence Forge, VA; Hank (Cindi Highlander), Park City and Leigh Clark (Gary), Green Cove Springs, FL; his sister, Jeanette Hancock (James), Birmingham, AL; 13 grandchildren and 10 1/2 great-grandkids.



The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to the entire staff at the William Christoffersen VA home for the loving care they provided.



A happy and raucous celebration of Bill's life will be held when it is once again safe to gather together.





Published by Legacy from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.