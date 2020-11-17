William Edward "Bill" Henry passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in his home in Houston. Born in Wellsburg, W.Va., in 1927, Bill moved 12 times in 12 years becoming an observer of human conditions, an avid reader, questioning everything.



A 1945 graduate of South Hills High School, he served as president of the National Association of Junior Achievement Companies, traveling the country, making presentations and working with leaders of U.S. industry.



He attended Pitt, then worked in New York state, as a Binghamton cub reporter and later a Hancock resort farm manager. He attended Cornell for two years as a pre-veterinarian student, leaving in 1952, becoming an innovative partner in his father's Lisle, N.Y., farm.



In 1955, returning to Pittsburgh, he raised seven children and managed an insurance agency. In the 1970s, as a Penn State student, he became a writer and linguist. His 1991 graduate thesis focused on Heidegger as a Nazi sympathizer.



In recent years, Bill settled in Western Pennsylvania, deciphering and recording his relative Edward Leroy Tabler's CW diary entries. Like his father, William Leslie Henry, Bill loved genealogy.



With a loving spirit, Bill spoke of his mother, Janet Madeline King Henry; children; sister Carol Kirchner; King Family relatives; and neighbors. He especially enjoyed talking with his physician, Dr. Rebecca Plute, who encouraged his work.



Bill and his loving companion, Dr. Lucy Tabler, have spent the past four years writing, researching, and enjoying the company of their two dogs, Max and Billy Edward.



Arrangements by Beinhauer. There will be no viewing.



Memorial gifts can be sent to Sarris Library, Canonsburg, PA 15317.



Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.