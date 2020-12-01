Menu
William Herron
1938 - 2020
BORN
November 9, 1938
DIED
November 21, 2020
William Herron's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ivie Funeral Home in Commerce, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ivie Funeral Home website.

Published by Ivie Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery
Lebanon Church Rd., Arcade, Georgia 30507
Funeral services provided by:
Ivie Funeral Home
