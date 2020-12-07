Menu
William Hightshoe
1943 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1943
DIED
January 1, 2020
William Hightshoe's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moore Funeral Home in Brazil, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home
142 N. Washington Street, Brazil, Indiana 47834
Dec
13
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home
142 N. Washington Street, Brazil, Indiana 47834
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home
