William E. "Bill" Hildebrand
1926 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1926
DIED
August 12, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
William "Bill" E. Hildebrand, age 93, of Prosperity passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Phyllis (Johnson) Hildebrand; loving father of Linda (Marc) Case and William B. (Lisa) Hildebrand; Proud grandfather of Jeffrey (Tia), Elyse and Kristen; and great-grandfather to Janessa, Kailyn, and Keira Hildebrand and Dennis Gray; Uncle to John R. Johnson III. Son of the late Elmer and Bertha Hildebrand. He was the loving brother of the late Patricia Hildebrand. He is also survived by a host cherished friends and neighbors.

Bill was a 1945 graduate of South Hills High School where he was the president of his senior class. He was a former controller of Luria Steel and a sales manager for Matthew Bender Law books. Bill was a sergeant in the U. S. Army Air Corps. and served in occupied Germany after V. E. Day. The loss of Bill is unmeasurable, he leaves behind many who will miss his wisdom and wit.

Friends received Saturday 10:00 am at the BEINHAUER Funeral Home, 2820 Washington Road, McMurray. A private service will be held for immediate family members at 11:00 am. to view a live stream of the service please visit www.beinhauer.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society (https://donate3.cancer.org/).
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
15
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317
Aug
15
Service
11:00a.m.
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317
Funeral services provided by:
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
