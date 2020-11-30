Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Horne
1941 - 2020
BORN
February 24, 1941
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Lafayette Memorial Park
United States Navy
William Horne's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rogers and Breece Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rogers and Breece Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Nov
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28301
Nov
24
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Funeral services provided by:
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Judy, We are so sorry to hear about WD. He was an outstanding person.
A.J. & Rhonda Jordan
Friend
November 25, 2020
Rest in piece WD! A friend to all!!
Jack Schultz
Friend
November 24, 2020
My friend of many years ago while working at UPS
NORMAN SMITH
Friend
November 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I went to the same church as the Horne family as a young girl and always loved the Hornes...I always thought of Carolyn and WD as good friends..My heartfelt prayers are with this family.....See you all again one day in heaven.
Joan Mishoe Asbury
Friend
November 22, 2020