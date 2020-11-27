Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Howe
1944 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1944
DIED
January 1, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Rotary Club
U.S. Army
William Howe's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emmick Family Funeral Services in Seattle, WA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Emmick Family Funeral Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Emmick Family Funeral Services on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Christ Our Hope Catholic Church
1902 2nd Ave, Seattle, Washington 98101
Nov
30
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Christ Our Hope Church
1902 2nd Ave, Seattle, Washington
Funeral services provided by:
Emmick Family Funeral Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.