William Hudson
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1935
DIED
December 1, 2020
William Hudson's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home website.

Published by Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25A, Wading River, New York 11792
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church
546 St. Johns Place, Riverhead, New York 11901
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
