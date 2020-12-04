William Huffmaster's passing at the age of 58 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barham Funeral Home in Meridian, MS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barham Funeral Home website.
Published by Barham Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.