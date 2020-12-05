William R. Jacobs, age 89, of Eastmont, Wilkins Twp., passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Edna L. (Clark) Jacobs; loving father of Dean B. (Rita) Jacobs and the late Janice (surviving Michael) Henn; cherished grandfather of John (Meredith) Henn, Lisa (Justin) Rajkowski, James Gilbert, Amy (Christopher) Findura; loving great-grandfather of nine. William is also survived by his sister, Betty Miller. In addition to his wife and daughter, William was preceded in death by his parents, William Otto and Elsie (Rigby) Jacobs; and sisters, Erma Champion and Ruth Hennen. William was a proud Army Veteran having served in the Korean War, and was an all around good guy who was loved by many. Family and friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Due to current health concerns, masks will be required. A private funeral service will be held and private interment will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery with Military Honors.

