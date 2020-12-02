Menu
William Jahns
1929 - 2020
BORN
October 24, 1929
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
The Church Of Jesus Christ
The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints
William Jahns's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc. in Michigan City, IN .

Published by Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
402 E. Coolspring Ave., Michigan City, Indiana 46360
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
402 E. Coolspring Ave., Michigan City, Indiana 46360
Funeral services provided by:
Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc.
