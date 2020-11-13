Menu
William James
1944 - 2020
BORN
February 2, 1944
DIED
November 10, 2020
William James's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Burns Funeral Home in Elko, NV .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Burns Funeral Home website.

Published by Burns Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Burns Funeral Home
895 Fairgrounds Road, Elko, Nevada 89801
Nov
15
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Burns Funeral Home
895 Fairgrounds Road, Elko, Nevada 89801
Nov
16
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
990 Highland Drive, Elko, Nevada 89801
