William Jenkins
1951 - 2020
BORN
February 19, 1951
DIED
November 15, 2020
William Jenkins's passing at the age of 69 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Home in Terrell, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis Funeral Home website.

Published by Davis Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
200 E Grove St, Terrell, Texas 75160
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Home
