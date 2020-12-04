Menu
William Johnson
1937 - 2020
BORN
February 2, 1937
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
William Johnson's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howell Funeral Home & Crematory in Goldsboro, NC .

Published by Howell Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Howell Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel
1500 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro, North Carolina 27534
Funeral services provided by:
Howell Funeral Home & Crematory
