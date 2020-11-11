Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Jones
1948 - 2020
BORN
May 21, 1948
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
United States Army
William Jones's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by William L Danks Funeral Home Inc in Beaver Dam, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the William L Danks Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by William L Danks Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
William L. Danks Funeral Home
222 N. Lafayette Street - P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320
Nov
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Pond Run Cemetery
State Route 1245, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320
Funeral services provided by:
William L Danks Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.