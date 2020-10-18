William Anthony Keegan

Age 72 of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on October 16, 2020. Born on February 18, 1948, he was the son of the late Edward and Marjorie (Thompson) Keegan. He was also the husband of Janet (Truninger) Keegan for 49 wonderful years. William served our country as a medic for the United States Army during Vietnam. He then spent his working years working for Woodland Hills School District in the Custodial Maintenance Department. Along with his wife Janet, William is survived by his daughters; Dana (David) Soltesz, and Brenda Parks; grandchildren David, Daniel, and Daphne Soltesz, and William Parks; siblings Michelle Trader and, Edward Keegan. Along with his parents he is also preceded in death by his brother Martin Keegan. He will forever be known by his family as being the best husband, dad, and grandpa ever! Family and friends will be received Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 12- 2PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747) Due to the current health concerns masks will be required.

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.