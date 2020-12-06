Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Kerestes
1951 - 2020
BORN
June 14, 1951
DIED
December 1, 2020
William Kerestes's passing at the age of 69 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Solon-Telford Funeral Home in Streator, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Solon-Telford Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Bill was a co-worker at G.E. Always friendly and a hello with a smile. Our thoughts, prayers and sincere condolences for Shirley and the entire family.
Jim & Linda Pool
Coworker
December 5, 2020