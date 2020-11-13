Menu
William Keys
1946 - 2020
BORN
January 29, 1946
DIED
October 31, 2020
William Keys's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE in Danville, IL .

Published by LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home
1215, Danville_DANVILLE, Illinois 61832
Nov
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home
1215, Danville_DANVILLE, Illinois 61832
Nov
14
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home
1215, Danville_DANVILLE, Illinois 61832
Funeral services provided by:
LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE
