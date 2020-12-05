Menu
William Kinney
1952 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1952
DIED
October 5, 2020
William Kinney's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, October 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stone-Matheny Funeral Home in Chesterhill, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stone-Matheny Funeral Home website.

Published by Stone-Matheny Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Matheney Funeral Home
165 N. Kennebec Avenue, McConnelsville, Ohio 43756
Oct
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Matheney Funeral Home
165 N. Kennebec Avenue, McConnelsville, Ohio 43756
Funeral services provided by:
Stone-Matheny Funeral Home
