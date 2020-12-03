William Kirkpatrick's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Life Celebration Center in Cincinnati, OH .
Published by Walker Life Celebration Center on Dec. 3, 2020.
