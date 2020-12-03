Menu
William Kirkpatrick
1952 - 2020
BORN
January 18, 1952
DIED
November 30, 2020
William Kirkpatrick's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Life Celebration Center in Cincinnati, OH .

Published by Walker Life Celebration Center on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Walker Funeral Home
1025 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206
Dec
11
Memorial service
2:30p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Walker Funeral Home
1025 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Life Celebration Center
