William Kopinski
1941 - 2020
BORN
May 9, 1941
DIED
July 30, 2020
Ogden-William Kopinski, 79, died Thursday July 30, 2020. He was born May 9, 1941.

Will Kopinski, son, brother, husband and father, leaves the loves of life, his Wife Karen (Thompson) Kopinski; three Sons: Todd Kopinski, Jeff Kopinski, and Kevin Kopinski. He is preceded in death by one son, Ricky Kopinski.

Born and raised in Ogden then later in life he worked and traveled thru-out the Rocky Mountain States and lived in Montana and Idaho. Will has always loved the West with the abundance of Wildlife and Beauty and also had a Passion for Horses. He owned several Quarter horses and participated in the Cutter Races and horse racing.

After working many years in the Commercial Sheet metal industry he finally retired to enjoying his family and fly fishing on the Henry's Fork and South Fork Rivers.

Celebration of his Life will be August 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM to noon at Aaron's Mortuary ,496-24th St, Ogden, UT 84401.

For Inquiries please contact Mitch Hales 801-603-6383

Go rest on that high mountain – Vince Gill

Love without end, Amen – George Straight

You should be here – Cole Swindell

How can I help you say goodbye – Patty loveless

Dust in the wind – Kansas

Daddy's Hands – Holly Dunn

Ill cross over Jordan someday – Johnny Cash

Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
15
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden
496 24th St., Ogden, UT 84401
Funeral services provided by:
Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden
