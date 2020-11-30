Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Koszewski
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 8, 1934
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
United States Army
William Koszewski's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
My condolences to Bills family. I was saddened to learn of Bill's passing. He always brought joy to my heart with his cheerful greetings, or a smile when our paths crossed at the fitness center. Truly one of the "Good Guys". He will be missed.
Mary S.
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
Betty, Please accept my heartfelt and deepest sympathies on Bill's passing. At MM he was such a compassionate and respectful mentor for me, as well as a wonderful friend. I have treasured memories of both of you and will always thank God for knowing you. Rest in eternal peace, Bill.
Bob and Jan
Bob Boucher
Friend
November 30, 2020
Betty and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Bill was such a sweet man. Always kind and thoughtful. I will miss seeing him at the barbershop. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this very difficult time.
Wendy Brouillette
Aquarius Hairstyling
Wendy Brouillette
Friend
November 29, 2020
Betty we are so sorry to her of Bill's passing. He was such a wonderful man, and will be missed by many. Sending hugs and prayers to you and Billy.
Jim, Kate , JT and Matt
Kate Antil
Friend
November 29, 2020
Dear Betty and Billy- Sending you our sympathy and prayers at Bill's passing. The world has lost a kind man, and my dad has lost a great friend.
Sincerely,
Denise (Picard) Benoit and Family
Denise Benoit
Friend
November 29, 2020