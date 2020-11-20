William Kropelnicki's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kok Funeral Home in St. Paul Park, MN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kok Funeral Home website.
Published by Kok Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.