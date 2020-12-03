Menu
William Kuhnline
1951 - 2020
BORN
August 23, 1951
DIED
December 2, 2020
William Kuhnline's passing at the age of 69 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield in Greenfield, IL .

Published by Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oak Wood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield
