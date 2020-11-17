Menu
William Larsen
1940 - 2020
BORN
April 8, 1940
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
William Larsen's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Russo's Hillside Chapels in Hillside, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Russo's Hillside Chapels website.

Published by Russo's Hillside Chapels on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162
Nov
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. John Vianny Catholic Church
46 North Wolf Road, Northlake, Illinois 60164
