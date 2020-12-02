William Lavertue's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home in Hudson, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home website.
Published by Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
