William R. Lewis, 64, of Derry Twp., died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Excela Westmoreland Hospital. Bill was born on January 4, 1956 in Greensburg, to Marion L. Howell Lewis and the late Eugene H. Lewis. He was a 1974 graduate of Penn-Trafford High School. Bill was a talented drummer and he and his band, Sagebrush, won the 1983 state country music band competition. One of their prizes was an all-expense-paid trip to Nashville to perform on stage at the Grand Old Opry. In addition to his mother, Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Bonnie Nicholson Lewis; two brothers, Eugene H. "Lou" Lewis, Jr., and Robert D. (Theresa) Lewis; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda Davis, George (Sharon) Nicholson, John (Kellie) Nicholson, Robert (Lisa Shrum) Nicholson; mother-in-law, Martha Nicholson, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eileen "Sissy" McMahon; father-in-law, George Nicholson; and brother-in-law, Larry Nicholson. Friends will be received Friday, September 25 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, September 26 with Rev. Dr. Clifford Hockensmith, officiating. Please be advised that visitation is limited to 25 people at one time and masks are required. Interment will follow in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center by visiting www.hillman.upmc.com