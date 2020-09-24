Menu
William R. Lewis
1956 - 2020
BORN
January 4, 1956
DIED
September 22, 2020
William R. Lewis, 64, of Derry Twp., died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Excela Westmoreland Hospital. Bill was born on January 4, 1956 in Greensburg, to Marion L. Howell Lewis and the late Eugene H. Lewis. He was a 1974 graduate of Penn-Trafford High School. Bill was a talented drummer and he and his band, Sagebrush, won the 1983 state country music band competition. One of their prizes was an all-expense-paid trip to Nashville to perform on stage at the Grand Old Opry. In addition to his mother, Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Bonnie Nicholson Lewis; two brothers, Eugene H. "Lou" Lewis, Jr., and Robert D. (Theresa) Lewis; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda Davis, George (Sharon) Nicholson, John (Kellie) Nicholson, Robert (Lisa Shrum) Nicholson; mother-in-law, Martha Nicholson, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eileen "Sissy" McMahon; father-in-law, George Nicholson; and brother-in-law, Larry Nicholson. Friends will be received Friday, September 25 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, September 26 with Rev. Dr. Clifford Hockensmith, officiating. Please be advised that visitation is limited to 25 people at one time and masks are required. Interment will follow in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center by visiting www.hillman.upmc.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130, Harrison City, PA 15636
Sep
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130, Harrison City, PA 15636
Sep
26
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130, Harrison City, PA 15636
Our deepest sympathy to the entire Lewis family whom we have known for years and have been the greatest of friends. I know somewhere up there there’s one helluva jam session. Condolences from the entire Buffer family.
Buffer
Friend
September 24, 2020
My memories of Bill are when I watched him play his drums, and heard him sing. I'm thankful for knowing Bill for almost 16 year's. Sending love to heaven till I see you again.
Lisa Shrum
Family
September 24, 2020
In memory of Bill Lewis. I was happy to have known Bill for almost 16 year's. I liked watching and listening to him play his drums. Gone but not forgotten. Sending love to you Bill, in heaven. Till we meet again.
Lisa Shrum
Family
September 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Gary & Mary Austin
Friend
September 24, 2020