Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Lollis
1948 - 2020
BORN
March 19, 1948
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
General Motors
William Lollis's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clark Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Clark Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Service
2:00p.m.
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta Highway, Hiram, GA 30141
Dec
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta HWY, Hiram, Georgia 30141
Funeral services provided by:
Clark Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Clark Funeral Home
December 3, 2020