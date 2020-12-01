William Loyd's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heitger Funeral Services in Massillon, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heitger Funeral Services website.
Published by Heitger Funeral Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.