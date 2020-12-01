Menu
William Loyd
1954 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1954
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Army
William Loyd's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heitger Funeral Services in Massillon, OH .

Published by Heitger Funeral Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast, Massillon, OH 44646
Nov
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast, Massillon, OH 44646
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel
December 1, 2020
Bruce,
God bless you and your family during this difficult time.
Jason Wells
November 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Soon and family. I didn't know William but worked with Bruce for many years. My thoughts are with you and your family. I pray that you can find peace and hold tight, good memories with your family. May God bless you.
Gene Stefani
Friend
November 20, 2020